Happy 2nd birthday, Bei Bei!

(Photo: National Zoo)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C.'s youngest Giant Panda turned two on Tuesday at the National Zoo.

We want to take the time to wish Bei Bei a very happy second birthday.

The National Zoo posted a video of Tuesday's birthday party at the Giant Panda House.

🐼🎂🎉Bei Bei celebrated his 2nd birthday today with a panda-friendly frozen cake! #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/8RhkPtQlz7 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 22, 2017

Instead of wearing a birthday hat, Bei Bei got to sit in a birthday box.

Bei Bei also was treated with a birthday cake, but it was no traditional cake.

Bei Bei's birthday cake was an ice cake made in the shape of a two that the panda promptly devoured.

