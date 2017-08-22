Happy 2nd birthday, Bei Bei!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C.'s youngest Giant Panda turned two on Tuesday at the National Zoo.
We want to take the time to wish Bei Bei a very happy second birthday.
The National Zoo posted a video of Tuesday's birthday party at the Giant Panda House.
🐼🎂🎉Bei Bei celebrated his 2nd birthday today with a panda-friendly frozen cake! #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/8RhkPtQlz7— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 22, 2017
Instead of wearing a birthday hat, Bei Bei got to sit in a birthday box.
Bei Bei also was treated with a birthday cake, but it was no traditional cake.
Bei Bei's birthday cake was an ice cake made in the shape of a two that the panda promptly devoured.
