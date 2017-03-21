Group gives DC public housing complex environmental friendly facelift

(Photo: ThinkStock)

A group called GRID Alternatives is giving a public housing complex in Southeast D.C. an environmentally friendly facelift. It's all expected to cut residents' utility bills in half, while also reducing the carbon footprint.

The group is currently installing solar panels on the roof of Parkchester Apartments.

During this project, residents have moved out of the complex because the owners are also installing new energy efficient appliances at no cost to the tenants.

For the past week, Grid Alternatives has had some extra manpower for this project.

Instead of going to a tropical location for spring break, some University of North Carolina students have volunteered their time to work on this project.

"I am really passionate about sustainability and environmental justice," said Bailey Rectinwald.

For more information on Grid Alternatives, click here: http://www.gridalternatives.org/midatlantic

For more information on solar panels, click here: https://www.epa.gov/energy/about-us-electricity-system-and-its-impact-environment or https://energy.gov/eere/solarpoweringamerica/solar-powering-america

