Group demands businesses close doors to keep students safe

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Community leaders were concerned too many young people are dying in D.C. and stepped up to do something about it.

Men from all over the city pledged to mentor students and make positive changes in their neighborhoods.

The group marched down the streets near Ballou High School to talk to business owners.

Malik Shabazz and others asked owners to close their doors in the mornings when kids need to be in school.

“We are not going to allow businesses in the community to contribute to the delinquency of our youth. Our youth need to be in school,” Shabazz said.

Poor attendance was one of many things community leaders believe may have led up to several young people being killed or dying from other circumstances in D.C. this year.

“It has been left out here to the police department and to the officials inside the school,” Shabazz explained. “There are no men standing in the gap, not enough men in the community, and no one out here to take charge of your youth.”

The group denounced the deaths and said many of them could have likely been prevented if young people had more positive role models.

“I want them to see they see pastors too, and they see black doctors,” Dr. Ted Sutton said. They see businessmen, business owners and people dealing with real estate. They need to know that we are the men of the community,” he said.

Those men and some women are hoping to be a lifeline to the community by spending time talking to students after school and convincing some businesses owners to help.

“People are going to have to come out of their comfort zones and they’re going to have to engage the same young people that they are talking about are the problem,” Dr. Sutton said. “At the end of the day, those same young people are somebody’s son, somebody’s nephew, somebody’s cousin. We don’t have enough prisons to lock them up.”

The group planned a 10,000 black men’s march in April to help find more solutions to the problem.

