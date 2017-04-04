Grandfather fatally attacked in DC park called a man of ‘great faith'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The search is on to find out who killed an elderly man exercising last month at a Northeast, D.C. park.

Leoncio Loza, 75, was walking in Kenilworth Park the afternoon of March 21st when he was attacked. His family said he was stabbed multiple times, including in the head.

The family believes he may have been the victim of a robbery.

Loza left behind 10 grandchildren. He survived 10 days after the attack, but died at Washington Hospital Center. His granddaughter described Loza as a man of great faith who attended Mass daily. He also had a big personality and talked to everyone he met.

"I just imagine what he was thinking about when he was being attacked; it's so painful," said Reina Loza, Loza's granddaughter.

D.C. police have only released a vague description of the suspect.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

