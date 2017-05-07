Giant recalls Aunt Jemima, Hungry-Man products for Listeria concerns

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - Giant Food, LLC removed certain Aunt Jemima and Hungry-Man products due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Giant has not had any reports of illnesses to date and removed the products following Pinnacle Foods.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract it.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths or fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.

Customers who purchased the products listed below should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant Food for a full refund.

All Best By dates of the following products are included in this recall:

Hungryman Selects Chicken & Waffles, 16 oz., UPC 65827620290

Aunt Jemima Cinnamon French Toast, 12.5 oz., UPC 1960005890

Aunt Jemima French Toast, 12.5 oz., UPC 1960005770

Aunt Jemima Mini Pancakes, 14.5 oz., UPC 1960005480

Aunt Jemima Blueberry Pancakes, 14.8 oz., UPC 1960006470

Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancakes Low Fat, 14.5 oz., UPC 1960006100

Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancakes, 14.8 oz., UPC 1960006820

Aunt Jemima Homestyle Pancakes, 14.8 oz., UPC 1960006910

Aunt Jemima Blueberry Waffles, 17.18 oz., UPC 1960006220

Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Waffles, 17.18 oz., UPC 1960006210

Aunt Jemima Homestyle Waffles, 17.18 oz., UPC 1960006200

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646. In addition, customers may call Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information.

