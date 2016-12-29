Giant employee uses CPR to save coworker's life

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A Giant Food worker is alive thanks to her coworker.

On December 22, Karen Stewart went into cardiac arrest at the Giant on Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. It happened near the meat section where Stewart has worked for the past eight years.

Sandy Maynor, her coworker, immediately performed CPR on her.

"It's important for everyone to learn, you never know when that moment will arise," said Maynor.

Maynor performed CPR for 10 minutes until paramedics arrived and shocked Stewart three times with a defibrillator until she had a normal heart rhythm.

For two days, Stewart's body was cooked using therapeutic cooling.

George Washington Hospital Universal Doctor Jonathan Reiner called the incident an act of love. He said every minute without CPR, the chance of survival goes down by 10 percent.

"She's my angel and I'm so thankful, without her I soundly be here," said Stewart.

Stewart said she will learn CPR as soon as she's out of the hospital so she can help others.

She is expected to make a full recovery in about a month.