Freezing temps cause slick roads Wednesday morning

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Roads are slick Wednesday morning, a day after a winter storm hit the D.C. metro area.

Drivers are being urged to drive with caution due to slick spots and black ice. Following the winter storm the temperatures plunged into the 20s overnight, which caused some roads to freeze over.

Crews have been working non-stop to plow and treat roads. Some officials are advising drivers to delay commutes until after sunrise or mid-morning in order to have better visibility and road temperatures.

Drivers should stay alert and remember that even if pavement looks clear, there could be black ice. It can be challenging to see black ice at times and it is extremely difficult to stop on. Commuters should allow extra time Wednesday morning and take it slow.

