Free Z-Burger for federal workers affected by government shutdown

Z Burger, multiple locations (Photo: Yelp)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you're a federal worker who is furloughed because of the government shutdown, you can get a free burger at the Tenleytown location of Z-Burger on Monday.

RELATED: Government shutdown day 3: Senate to vote at noon

Just make sure you bring your government ID from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get your free burger. The offer is valid for one free burger per person.

This isn't the first time Z-Burger helped federal employees during a government shutdown.

According to a press release, in 2013, during the last government shutdown Z-Burger gave out more than $75,000 in burgers.

If you go, tweet a picture to WUSA9.

© 2018 WUSA-TV