Free Z-Burger for federal workers affected by government shutdown

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you're a federal worker who is furloughed because of the government shutdown, you can get a free burger at the Tenleytown location of Z-Burger on Monday.
Just make sure you bring your government ID from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get your free burger. The offer is valid for one free burger per person.
This isn't the first time Z-Burger helped federal employees during a government shutdown.
According to a press release, in 2013, during the last government shutdown Z-Burger gave out more than $75,000 in burgers.
