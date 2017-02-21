Free yoga at the Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Yogis looking for a little extra zen can find it at the Kennedy Center this spring and summer.
It’s offering community yoga programs every other Saturday for free.
Yes, free.
As if that wasn’t great enough, the classes will take place in the Kennedy Center’s Grand Foyer—the dramatic lobby that’s boasted as one of the largest rooms in the world. The ceilings are 60 feet high and it’s longer than the Washington Monument is tall.
The chandeliers, massive mirrors, and red carpet will have you feeling like royalty, while getting sweaty doing warrior pose.
Everyone from beginners to experts is welcome to the vinyasa classes. They’re being offered as part of the Kennedy Center’s Sound Health program, which aims to connect the performing arts to mind-body wellness.
Classes begin Saturday, March 4 and last an hour each. Participants can sign up now for the first class. They’ll also need to complete a liability waiver.
Yogis need to bring their own mat and towel.
You can find out more information about the classes on the Kennedy Center’s website.
