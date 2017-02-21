Free yoga at the Kennedy Center

TO GO WITH AFP STORY US-KENNEDY-50YRS-LEGACY BY STEVE COLLINSON A memorial bust of former US President John F. Kennedy is seen as patrons attending the Washington National Opera walk in the lobby September 24, 2013 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the performing arts in Washington, DC. The bust was commissioned by the Kennedy Center and was sculpted by Robert Berks. It is made of bronze, is eight feet high, and weighs 3,000 pounds. Flanking the bust on each side is an interactive exhibit titled John F. Kennedy, His Life and Legacy. It provides visitors with a wealth of audiovisual information about President Kennedys career, his accomplishments, and his most memorable speeches. Music from the National Symphony Orchestra has echoed through the halls of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since it opened in 1971. After Kennedy's assassination in 1963, the proposed building was dedicated to his memory, and funds approved to build it on 17 acres of land along the banks of the Potomac River. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, 2013 AFP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Yogis looking for a little extra zen can find it at the Kennedy Center this spring and summer.

It’s offering community yoga programs every other Saturday for free.

Yes, free.

As if that wasn’t great enough, the classes will take place in the Kennedy Center’s Grand Foyer—the dramatic lobby that’s boasted as one of the largest rooms in the world. The ceilings are 60 feet high and it’s longer than the Washington Monument is tall.

The chandeliers, massive mirrors, and red carpet will have you feeling like royalty, while getting sweaty doing warrior pose.

Everyone from beginners to experts is welcome to the vinyasa classes. They’re being offered as part of the Kennedy Center’s Sound Health program, which aims to connect the performing arts to mind-body wellness.

Classes begin Saturday, March 4 and last an hour each. Participants can sign up now for the first class. They’ll also need to complete a liability waiver.

Yogis need to bring their own mat and towel.

You can find out more information about the classes on the Kennedy Center’s website.

(© 2017 WUSA)