Free Big Macs for 20,000 D.C. residents

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you could eat anything you want, what would it be? Calories don’t count! Craving a Big Mac yet?

Postmates conducted a cravings survey that found the McDonald’s Big Mac is America’s No. 1 most-craved food.

So take the day and indulge with a FREE Big Mac!

How to get yours:

Download the Postmates app

Add a Big Mac to your cart from your local McDonald’s

Use code EATWHATEVER to get it for free

The survey also found that men craved meats while women craved sweets. Nearly 20 percent of Americans said food is one of the greatest joys in life...but only 10 percent of Americans watch what they eat.

See below for the full list of America’s most-craved food.

Big Mac (McDonald's) Chicken Sandwich (Chick-fil-A) Crunchy Taco (Taco Bell) Whopper (Burger King) McNuggets (McDonald's) Cheese Pizza (Pizza Hut) Original Recipe Fried Chicken (KFC) Baconator (Wendy's) Roast Beef Sandwich (Arby's)

Not feeling the Big Mac? Postmates is also giving out free McDonald's Chicken Sandwiches and McNuggets, Burger King's Whopper and Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco. Choose just one!

