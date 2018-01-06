Former teacher suspected in sexual abuse of student at DC school extradited

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A former charter school teacher suspected in the sexual abuse of a student was extradited back to the U.S. from England, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Thirty three-year-old Robert Leach of Silver Spring, Maryland was charged with first degree child sexual abuse for an incident that occurred between 2011 and 2013 at various locations in DC.

In 2014, the victims reported being abused by a former teacher at Meridian Public Charter School in the 2000 block of 13th Street NW. Police said the suspect fled the country and was detained in England.

Leach was charged on Jan. 5.



