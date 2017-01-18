For third straight time, Earth sets hottest year record

People watch the Earth globe at the COP21, the United Nations conference on climate change in Le Bourget on December 10, 2015. Weary ministers tasked with rescuing mankind from catastrophic climate change struggled on December 10 to overcome a rich-poor divide, with little more than 24 hours left to reach a deal. / AFP / MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Government scientists say the Earth sizzled to a third straight heat record last year.

They mostly blame man-made global warming with help from a natural El Nino, which has since disappeared.

The figures announced Wednesday come from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which measure global temperatures in slightly different ways. They said last year passed 2015 as the hottest year on record.

NOAA calculated that the average global temperature last year was 58.69 degrees (14.84 degrees Celsius) — beating the previous year by .07 degrees (.04 Celsius).

NASA's figures include more of the Arctic, which was warmer than usual. The agency said last year was .22 degrees (.12 degrees Celsius) warmer than 2015.

NASA's Gavin Schmidt said most of the record heat was from man-made climate change.

