Fmr. head of DC veterans affairs medical center fired

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Department of Veterans Affairs has fired the man who was once in charge of the VA Medical Center in D.C.

A report from the VA says Brian Hawkins authorized thousands of dollars in bonuses, without the paperwork to back them up.

Hawkins was moved to a job at VA headquarters in April after an inspection showed massive shortages of supplies and unsanitary conditions at the D.C. facility he ran.

