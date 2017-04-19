First man convicted under DC revenge porn law

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Revenge Porn. It's a thing and serious one at that. So much so that today, a 46-year-old became the first man in D.C. to be convicted under the new Revenge Porn law.

The Revenge Porn law is just a nickname. The actual law is called the "Criminalization of Non-consensual Pornography Act of 2014, which went into effect the year after. The law prohibits the publican or disclosure of naked photos without the consent of the person depicted in them, even if the photos were taken or given to the defendant consensually by the victim.

The impact of this, can be heartbreaking.

In one YouTube video, you see a young girl holding up flashcards. There’s no sound. You also don’t see her face, but police know it well.

Read the card. It says "my photo was sent to everyone." Police say this teen ended up committing suicide from the stress of a stranger bullying her with her own naked photo.

However in court Wednesday, prosecutors said it wasn't a stranger. It was a young women's ex-boyfriend who harassed her when she ended the relationship. Lamont Roberts printed sexually explicit photos of the victim and in October of 2015, posted the photos with the victim's name to her car, front door, throughout her neighborhood and even at her job, according to court documents.

D.C. Council member Mary Cheh said on Wednesday, “They really want to injure somebody and this really does injure them."

Up until the councilwoman proposed the bill, Cheh says there was really no recourse.

"We can all relate to it. You often think of, well what if it were me. And, just thinking about that for a moment, you could see how awful it could be and so to not have any way to stop that or to have somebody or to have somebody face consequences it just was unacceptable to me,” said the councilwoman.

"This is a painful situation and my absolutely fear was realized,” Mischa Barton said on CBS affiliate KCAL.

It appears no one is above being a victim. Just last month, actress Mischa Barton spoke out against Revenge Porn after a former lover tried to sell a sex tape of the O.C. star.

"Someone I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments,” Barton.

