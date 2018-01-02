Firefighters knock out SE, DC apartment fire despite extreme cold

(Photo: DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Firefighters successfully knocked out an apartment fire in Southeast, D.C. early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Parkland Place in Southeast, according to DC Fire and EMS.

There were no reports of injuries or any victims. Despite heavy fire and the challenges caused by the extreme cold, fire crews were able to contain the fire to the original apartment and quickly got it under control.

Red Cross responded to help those displaced by the fire.

© 2018 WUSA-TV