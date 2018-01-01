Firefighter hurt after falling through floor while battling DC fire

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An apartment fire left at least one firefighter injured Monday morning, officials said.

The flames started just before 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace in southeast D.C.

According to officials, one firefighter fell through the floor while trying to control the fire.

Crews were also battling the flames in freezing temperatures, leaving them at another disadvantage against the fire.

Fourteen residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.



Update Buena Vista Terr. SE. 1 injured firefighter transported. Still extinguishing hotspots. Request @RedCrossNCR for undetermined number of displaced residents. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/xsoF5tazrB — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 1, 2018

