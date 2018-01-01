WUSA
Firefighter hurt after falling through floor while battling DC fire

An apartment fire has left at least one firefighter injured.

Hawa Konte, WUSA 8:19 AM. EST January 01, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An apartment fire left at least one firefighter injured Monday morning, officials said. 

The flames started just before 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace in southeast D.C. 

According to officials, one firefighter fell through the floor while trying to control the fire. 

Crews were also battling the flames in freezing temperatures, leaving them at another disadvantage against the fire. 

Fourteen residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
 

