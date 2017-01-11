Fire reported at Watergate Complex

(Photo: D.C. Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A fire broke out on the 13th floor of in the Watergate Complex Wednesday afternoon, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

It happened in the 700 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest around 1:45 p.m.

Fire officials said there is water on the fire but smoke has impacted several floors.

There are no injuries.

Watergate update. Water on fire. Smoke conditions several floors. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/eASnNbauSv — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 11, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

