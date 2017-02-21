Female juvenile pulled from Anacostia River, police say

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A female juvenile was pulled from the Anacostia River Tuesday afternoon, according to D.C. police.

The incident was reported around 12:34 p.m. Police said the juvenile was about waist-deep when she was pulled out of the water. It is not clear at this time how or why she was in the river.

Police do not know who pulled her out of the water and if she was taken to the hospital.

