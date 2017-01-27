Fed up, government employees go rogue on Twitter

Screenshot of AltUSNatParkSer Twitter account. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some federal employees are sick of staying quiet under the new administration.

Instead they've decided to go rogue on Twitter.

Rogue Twitter accounts are quickly gaining in popularity, some already have hundreds of thousands of followers.

Run by current or former government employees, their tweets tackle everything from climate change to Trump's administration-with some snark in between.

This Twitter trend began with the National Park Service. Temporarily, its official Twitter account was shut down after retweets about the inauguration and the disappearance of pages on WhiteHouse.gov.

After that incident, the rogue Twitter accounts popped up.

We're going to use this account for science & political news + calls to action. We hope you stick with us. Facts matter now more than ever. — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) January 26, 2017

All of them have tweeted negatively about President Donald Trump's administration claiming it's ignoring scientific facts about the environment.

Just checking....Yup....we've got more scientists and fact checkers running a Twitter account than Donald Trump has in his cabinet. — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 26, 2017

WUSA9's Stephanie Gailhard took to DC streets to ask about these rogue accounts.

"I think anyone running the account is doing it for the purpose of getting good information out to the public that needs to be heard and not restricted," said Jodi Edwards.

"I don't think I'll ever [tweet]. I text and email and I'm fine with that."

Do you feel like you're missing information by not being on Twitter?

"No. I really don't," said one DC resident.

Do you plan to follow these rogue Twitter accounts?

"I'll follow. I'll check them out," said Rich Edwards.

Edwards says Twitter has changed how he consumes news. He tweets regularly.

"It's like an instant postcard. You can't fit a lot of information, maybe a short paragraph, one or two ideas and it gets delivered instantly," said Edwards.

Years ago these online resistance campaigns couldn't have been imagined.

Today, it just takes just one tweet to spearhead a social media movement.

"I think social media can be used to be productive, but it needs to be used responsibly. How do you know which websites or which tweets to trust? You don't. It's your friendships in which have. Some of the information is true and some is not you have to take it with grain of salt," said Thea Williams.

Legal experts have weighed in on the rogue accounts. They say the people behind them could be prosecuted as hackers.

