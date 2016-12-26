Family looks for answers in deadly police shooting

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One day after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed by D.C. police, his family is raising questions about the incident.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Walnut Street, NE. According to police, an officer responding to a domestic-related disturbance fired his weapon when Gerald Hall refused to drop a knife.

Hall's mother, Angela McCain, said that her son was a good person and a single father of four. She said she believes her son didn't even have a knife at the time of the incident.

"It's been tough," McCainsaid.

A police spokesperson said the officers involved were wearing body cameras and the video will be used in their investigation. At this point, the video is not being released to the public.

"I heard pop pop," neighbor Nathaniel Smith said. "And I didn't pay it no mind. I thought it was across the tracks somewhere."

Rocky Ruiz said she saw the police presence shortly after.

"Towards my way home," Ruiz said. "I saw a bunch of yellow tape around everywhere."

McCain said that she is waiting on a lot of answers from the police about the incident.

The officer that fired the gun has been placed on a routine administrative leave while the investigation is completed.