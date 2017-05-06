WUSA
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Explore the world at Passport D.C.

Embassies are opening their doors in D.C. so you can get a taste of their culture.

Stephanie Gailhard, WUSA 10:05 AM. EDT May 06, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - This Saturday, you can travel the world without even leaving the District. 

At least 40 embassies will open their door to visitors. The event is called Passport D.C. There will be food, art, dance, fashion and music from different countries. 

It's all about introducing people to a new culture with hope that one they'll be able to visit that country. This is tenth year for this event.

In the past, visitors have been treated to karate demonstrations, dance performances, sari wrapping lessons and henna tattoos.

Passport D.C. will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.  It is free and no registration is required. For more information, click here

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories