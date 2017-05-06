Explore the world at Passport D.C.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - This Saturday, you can travel the world without even leaving the District.

At least 40 embassies will open their door to visitors. The event is called Passport D.C. There will be food, art, dance, fashion and music from different countries.

See the world without leaving DC. Explore 40 embassies as part of #PassportDC Free, 10-4pm today. Food, music and crafts @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/sDYfqdXJ8F — Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) May 6, 2017

It's all about introducing people to a new culture with hope that one they'll be able to visit that country. This is tenth year for this event.

In the past, visitors have been treated to karate demonstrations, dance performances, sari wrapping lessons and henna tattoos.

Passport D.C. will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. It is free and no registration is required. For more information, click here.

