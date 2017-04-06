Excessive force questioned after Facebook video shows arrest

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an arrest after complaints of excessive force by their officers.

The incident happened on Monday near 11th and U Streets in Northwest Washington, D.C., police said.

According to D.C. police, officers were conducting an “investigatory stop” when the adult and juvenile they arrested physically interfered.

Family members of those arrested said the group had just finished breaking up a fight at the U Street Metro Station and were waiting on the bus to go to school.

The girls’ stepfather said an officer asked them to walk down the street, but when the 19-year-old in the video said “no” an officer put allegedly physically assaulted one of them.

Police said the child and adult they arrested pushed and threatened violence toward an officer.

© 2017 WUSA-TV