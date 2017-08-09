Ex-officer indicted on charges of trafficking teens for sex

(Photo: Anne Arundel County police)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A former police officer in Washington, D.C. has been indicted on federal charges related to sex trafficking of underage girls through social media.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland announced a 10-count indictment for former Metropolitan police Officer Chukwuemeka Ekwonna on Wednesday.

News outlets report 28-year-old Ekwonna is accused of creating a social media account to exchange messages offering to pay a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old for sex with him.

In 2017, Ekwonna allegedly pointed a gun at the 15-year-old in the backseat of his car and ordered her to return money he just paid her.

Ekwonna was fired in April. A news release states he faces life in prison if convicted.

A lawyer listed for Ekwonna in court documents didn't return a request for comment.

