Euthanized geese meat helping feed hundreds in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Geese meat will be on the plates of hundreds across the city after the National Park Service donated breast meat from 116 resident Canada geese to D.C. Central Kitchen last week.

The meat will pop up on the healthy menus D.C. Central Kitchen preps on a daily basis for homeless shelters, rehabilitation clinics, afterschool programs and other nonprofit partners.

Last month the geese were caught and euthanized from the Anacostia Park. This is all a part of the NPS wetland management efforts.

“Creating a manageable non-native Canada geese population is a small part of the overall plan to restore the health of the Anacostia River,” said Tara Morrison, superintendent of Anacostia Park.

“Actively managing to improve and protect the quality and resiliency of the Anacostia River ecosystem and the park’s natural resources are the long term goals.”

The meat was tested and deemed safe to eat before the donation to the D.C. Central Kitchen.

“Receiving 100 pounds of donated breast meat last year allowed our organization to provide healthy meals to over 400 people around the city, this year we plan to do the same,” said Amy Bachman director of procurement and sustainability.

NPS donated breast meat from 356 geese last year. D.C.

Since 2013 NPS has donated about 7,300 pounds of venison to the D.C. Central Kitchen.

