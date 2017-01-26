Enthusiasm high for Friday's March for Life

Pro-choice activists participate in a die-in during a 'Rise Up for Roe' rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as pro-life activists intervene during the 2016 March for Life event January 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A new enthusiasm is bolstering the anti-abortion movement as hundreds of thousands of people plan to take part in Friday’s annual March for Life. It comes on the heels of the historic Women's March, which pushed for reproductive rights. As a counter to that message, more people than expected may show up.

"Certainly after recent events, you know, between the new administration and the Women's March last week, we're been getting a lot more phone calls for more tickets," said Kevin Bohli, Youth Ministry Director with the Catholic Diocese of Arlington. The 7 p.m. youth prayer service at George Mason University's Eagle Bank Arena is sold out.

"We have 8,500 young people from all across the country, as far as Oregon, Louisiana, but most are from here in Virginia," said Bohli. "The whole purpose of the night is to get young people really excited about life."

Like every year, people are coming in from around the country to attend the March for Life. The March serves as a reminder and a protest to the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion 44 years ago. Last year's March for life plowed on in frigid temperatures. Other years drew more than a half a million people.

Anti-abortion activist Andrea DelVecchio of McLean will be there. She also attended the Women's March holding her sign that states, "Women Deserve Better Than Abortion."

"This is the beginning of pro-life legislation to heighten awareness of the immoral, barbaric, destructive act, violent act of abortion,” she said. “It's violence. It's violence against women."

She’s hopeful this new excitement will first lead to tightest abortion laws in Virginia.

In addition to the prayer service at the Eagle Bank Area at George Mason, the National Basilica Shrine is also having a prayer service that's happening right now.

