Immigrant employees stay late, prep kitchen before 'Day without Immigrants'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Employees at a local D.C. restaurant did not want to leave their employer high and dry when they took off to take part in "A Day without Immigrants."

The ladies of the Little Red Fox kitchen left a note to the owner of the restaurant stating that they got all of their work done a day in advance because "#love & #family #ADayWithoutImmigrants."

At @littleredfoxdc, prep cooks are observing #DayWithoutImmigrants, but they got all their work done in advance. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ymRBzRW4BR — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) February 16, 2017

A total of five immigrants work in the kitchen. Of those five, three of them are protesting, the owner of the Little Red Fox, Matt Carr stated. The women are from Guatemala and Venezuela, he added.





The restaurant that labels itself as a café with coffee & gourmet comfort food plus market located in Northwest, D.C. is open for the day, however short staffed, according to their Twitter account. Carr explained that he supports the decision of his employees and understands why it is important for them to take part in this day. It is a small business however, and every dollar counts.

Ten percent of all sales are going to AYUDA, an organization which focuses on supporting immigrants in the D.C., Virginia, Maryland area.

Several area restaurants are closed in honor of the day. Additionally, some area schools have cancelled classes.

