Emergency crews conduct recovery operation for missing person on Potomac River

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Emergency crews are conducting a recovery operation after a person went missing on the Potomac River late Sunday night.

Around midnight, fire crews began searching on land and in the water for a reported missing person in the Potomac River under Key Bridge in the District.

We are currently searching for 1 reported missing in Potomac River under Key Bridge. Land and water units operating. pic.twitter.com/Qf45PR5vYs — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 27, 2017

Crews continued to search overnight and are now calling this a recovery investigation. Officials have not released any information about the reported missing person.

No additional information has been released at this time.

