Emergency crews conduct recovery operation for missing person on Potomac River

WUSA 7:47 AM. EDT March 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Emergency crews are conducting a recovery operation after a person went missing on the Potomac River late Sunday night.

Around midnight, fire crews began searching on land and in the water for a reported missing person in the Potomac River under Key Bridge in the District.

Crews continued to search overnight and are now calling this a recovery investigation. Officials have not released any information about the reported missing person.

No additional information has been released at this time.

