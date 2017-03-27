Emergency crews conduct recovery operation for missing person on Potomac River

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Emergency crews are conducting a recovery operation after a person went missing on the Potomac River late Sunday night.
Around midnight, fire crews began searching on land and in the water for a reported missing person in the Potomac River under Key Bridge in the District.
We are currently searching for 1 reported missing in Potomac River under Key Bridge. Land and water units operating. pic.twitter.com/Qf45PR5vYs— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 27, 2017
Crews continued to search overnight and are now calling this a recovery investigation. Officials have not released any information about the reported missing person.
No additional information has been released at this time.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs