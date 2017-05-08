Ducklings rescued from DC storm drain

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - When a storm drain got between a momma duck and her babies, a team of D.C. rescuers were there to save the day.

Animal rescue 12 St X Maine Ave SW. Duckings fell into storm drain. Momma duck standing by. We are working to remove drain cover. pic.twitter.com/y9UmZFdXV8 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 8, 2017

It happened near 12th Street and Maine Avenue in Southwest Monday afternoon. The momma was standing nearby. Her little ones were nowhere to be seen, but they could be heard down in the drain.

Crews from DC Fire and EMS, along with Animal Control, DC Water, and Metropolitan Police came to their rescue.

1 ducking removed. Several more remain. Joint effort by D.C. FEMS, Animal Control, DC Water and MPD. pic.twitter.com/fFux9vm2Oy — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 8, 2017

One by one, they plucked the ducks out of the drain. And almost like a scene out of a movie, the momma duck and her flock ran toward each other in a happy reunion.

DC Fire shared the adorable moment on Twitter.

Mission Successful! 8 duckings safely retrieved and are back with their mother. pic.twitter.com/o7nwaixx0v — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 8, 2017

