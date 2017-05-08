WUSA
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Weather Alert 35 weather alerts
Close

Ducklings rescued from DC storm drain

WUSA 9:15 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - When a storm drain got between a momma duck and her babies, a team of D.C. rescuers were there to save the day.

It happened near 12th Street and Maine Avenue in Southwest Monday afternoon. The momma was standing nearby. Her little ones were nowhere to be seen, but they could be heard down in the drain.

Crews from DC Fire and EMS, along with Animal Control, DC Water, and Metropolitan Police came to their rescue.

One by one, they plucked the ducks out of the drain. And almost like a scene out of a movie, the momma duck and her flock ran toward each other in a happy reunion.

DC Fire shared the adorable moment on Twitter.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories