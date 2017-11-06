Close Drone spotted near NE quadrant of the Ellipse WUSA 10:12 AM. EST November 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after drone was reportedly spotted in the area of the NE corner of the Ellipse, US Park police said. We will continue to update you as we learn more. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time Tuesday night weather webcast Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital More Stories Drone spotted near NE quadrant of the Ellipse Nov. 6, 2017, 10:12 a.m. 1 person in critical condition after… Nov. 5, 2017, 9:55 p.m. Texas church shooting: Trump responds, monitoring… Nov. 5, 2017, 3:59 p.m.
