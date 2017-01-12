District officials unnecessarily spent $41 million on Blizzard 2016, audit shows

A man skis on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol January 23, 2016 in Washington, DC. Heavy snow continued to fall in the Mid-Atlantic region causing "life-threatening blizzard conditions" and affecting millions of people. (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There’s still plenty of time for winter to show its dark side, which is why the District was urged to come up with better policies and procedures when it comes to planning for a major storm. According to a new audit report, the city spent $41 million on Winter Storm Jonas or “Blizzard 2016.” But it didn’t need to.

The Office of the District of Columbia Auditor conducted the report. According to the auditor, the snow removal budget for Fiscal Year 2016 was about $6 million.

But the city used contingency cash reserve funds to pay for services. Findings showed a wide variety of charges among contractors for identical services – some contractors reportedly charged higher than normal rates for services. And D.C. employees did not negotiate prices, according to the report.

“Every winter brings with it the possibility for a major snow event like Jonas,” said D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson in a statement. “And this report shows that the District needs to move from spending more than was necessary for goods and services during a Jonas-type storm to planning for the unexpected with better policies and procedures in place that ensure we control our spending during our next weather crisis.”

RELATED: Before and After - Blizzard 2016

The report found other issues like $92,000 in credit surcharges as a result of using purchase cards for payments, despite a policy against paying such fees.

The report said that the D.C. Office of Contracting and Procurement (OCP) should not only conduct an audit of all credit card expenses related to Jonas and require District agencies to seek reimbursement from vendors where it finds the District did pay fees, but also start more extensive review procedures to ensure the District does not pay such fees in the future.

The city also violated federal procurement law by allowing agencies to purchase food and lodging for employees during the winter storm period. The report says the OCP should develop policies and procedures that clearly outline approve purchases.

The Department of Public Works OCP are encouraged to review annual snow removal needs, the equipment used to meet those needs and look at other best practices used by larger cities.

Officials at the auditor’s office also urge the city to negotiate prices and secure contracts with contractors well before the threat of a major storm.

(© 2017 WUSA)