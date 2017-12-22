Dining out on Christmas Day? We've got you covered!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - From high end, to mid-range to cheap eats, there’s something for everyone looking to dine out on Christmas Day.

D.C.

High-End

West End Bistro - Ritz-Carlton, 1150 22nd St NW, Washington, DC. (202) 974-4455. Enjoy a festive Christmas Breakfast Buffet from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. $45 per person / $58 per person to include bottomless champagne and Bloody Mary bar.

Mid-Range

Rosa Mexicano — National Harbor, MD. (301) 567-1005. Authentic Mexican cuisine. Open from noon to 8 p.m., on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests will choose dishes from a holiday menu offering a la carte options or as a prix fixe two-course dinner with a holiday cocktail.

Cheap Eats

El Rinconcito Café - 1129 11th St NW, Washington, DC (202) 789-4110. Serving traditional Salvadorian dishes along with Mexican favorites. Open Christmas Day from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.



Maryland

High-End

Normandy Farm - 10710 Falls Road. Potomac, Maryland. (301) 983-8838. Enjoy a festive holiday buffet on Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m. -6:30 p.m., and on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Mid-Range

Positano - 4948-4940 Fairmont Ave. Bethesda, Maryland. (301) 654-1717. The Italian restaurant is open on Christmas Day from noon to 9pm and will offer the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes menu, traditional Christmas Day sweets, and the regular menu.

Cheap Eats

Full Key - 2227 University Blvd W, Wheaton, MD 20902. (301) 933-8388. Open from 11-9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, this simple eatery serves both traditional Hong Kong-style recipes and Chinese classics.



Virginia

High-End

The Chart House - One Cameron St. Alexandria, Virginia (703) 684-5080. The seafood restaurant on the waterfront is open on Christmas Day with an a la carte menu.

Mid-Range

Legal Seafoods - Crystal City 2301, Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington, Virginia (703) 415-1200. This location will be offering a “ho-ho-holiday feast” from 12 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cheap Eats

Saravana Palace - 11725 Lee Hwy, Ste A15 Fairfax, Virginia (703) 218-4182. Specializing in south Indian and vegetarian dishes. Open for lunch on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., for dinner.

