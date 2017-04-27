Dine-and-dash group takes the plates

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A dinner party took the term “dine and dash” to a new level Wednesday.

D.C. British Pub The Queen Vic posted on Facebook that a group of “lovelies” came in and ordered food. Instead of dining in, the group dashed with their food—and the plates—without paying.

The pub posted photos of the diners on Facebook for a little public shaming and in hopes that someone recognizes the check bouncers.

