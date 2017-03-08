Different reasons, same cause for many on International Women's Day

DC students with teacher, Rohey (Photo: Arielle Buchmann)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - They may have had different backgrounds and unlike stories, but they all came together on Wednesday for one reason: solidarity.

RELATED: Things that wouldn't exist if it weren't for women

The "A Day Without A Woman" march may have been happening in New York City, but D.C. was not voiceless on International Women's Day.

"Resist Trump, stop the gag, resist Trump stop the gag," the crowd chanted.

But it wasn't in the chants their message could be heard. It was seen in the woman stopping by to show support on a lunch break or the teacher bringing her students to the White House to be a part of history and the dozens of men and women with non-profit organizations from near and far who wanted their messages to shine.

This is about "protection of all women whether it's my students, my parents, my grandmother. Being an educator, it's very important that I came and brought my students here. I have to continue the the cycle," Rohey, a teacher from D.C. said surrounded by her students.

Only a few steps away from the group of students and teacher, stood a woman draped in an American flag, using it to shield her identity. The federal worker and her friend had similar concerns, however they stressed that it boils down to the fact that "not everyone gets the same start. Feminism and equal rights also help men," she added.

Men could be seen holding signs and chanting side by side with the women.

"There's a major misconception. They think feminism is about making women more powerful and that's just absurd. It's all about equality," said Kyle from Takoma Park.

RELATED: How much is a stay-at-home mom worth?

A diverse group of four women could be seen standing slightly off to the side of the stage. One woman wearing a floral hijab smiled as she said feminism is about being who you are unapologetically.





Sanam Malik believes feminsm is about being you unapologetically. (Photo: Arielle Buchmann)

"A hijabi often gets looked at like you are not a feminist because you are covering... But for me, being able to cover and having the choice if I want to cover or don't want to cover is what it's about," Sanam Malik explained.

While everyone WUSA9 spoke to advocated for feminism, intersectional feminism was also a topic of discussion during the interviews. Intersectional feminism is defined as a feminism that is all inclusive and considers race, religion, ethnicity, class, and sexual orientation.





Although women all across the globe have different struggles, equal pay was one of the focuses amongst the local and national rallies. American women earn 80 cents for every dollar a man makes. The median income for women was $40,742 in 2015 and $51,211, Census data shows.

As one D.C. woman put it, "this is overdue."

Overdue for some and simple for others. "Equality... everyone benefits when we treat everyone the same. It's simple," said Liz and Beth Peralta-Redd from D.C. who had a sign that read: 'Keep your rosaries off my ovaries.'

© 2017 WUSA-TV