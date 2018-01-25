Shooting critically injures woman in NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman was shot in Northeast Washington on Thursday. Police are currently looking for the suspect.

The shooting happened just past 3 p.m. on January 25 in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road Northeast. When police arrived, they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment.

According to Chief Peter Newsham, she was shot in the head. She has since been transferred to the hospital and is in "very serious condition," Newsham said.

Police are looking for a suspect that they describe as a black male with a black backpack. According to Newsham, they have "stopped" a person of interest.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Chief Newsham provides update to shooting in the 1000 block of Mt Olivet Rd NE. Female victim transported to area hospital in critical condition. If anyone has information concerning the incident, please share at 202.727.9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/D51ak1rKop — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 25, 2018

MPD is on the scene of a confirmed shooting in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road NE Look out a B/M with a black pack pic.twitter.com/hCK9mixi77 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 25, 2018

