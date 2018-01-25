WUSA
Shooting critically injures woman in NE DC

A woman was shot in the head in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman was shot in Northeast Washington on Thursday. Police are currently looking for the suspect.

The shooting happened just past 3 p.m. on January 25 in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road Northeast. When police arrived, they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment.

According to Chief Peter Newsham, she was shot in the head. She has since been transferred to the hospital and is in "very serious condition," Newsham said.

Police are looking for a suspect that they describe as a black male with a black backpack. According to Newsham, they have "stopped" a person of interest. 

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

