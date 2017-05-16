Demonstration outside Turkish Embassy ends with injuries, arrests

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A demonstration led to arrests and injuries outside the Turkish Embassy on Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, D.C. police said Tuesday evening.

This happened just hours after President Trump met with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

It appeared to start as a demonstration in support of the Turkish government, WUSA9 photojournalist Kurt Brooks reported from the scene. He witnessed at least one person sitting on the ground in handcuffs. Police haven’t confirmed how many people were arrested or why.

D.C. Fire and EMS reported transporting nine people from the scene. One person is listed as a “priority one” patient.

Brooks saw people waving the Turkish flag outside the embassy, but also saw several signs torn up.

The Turkish Embassy is right outside Sheridan Circle. Police closed off the area while they investigate.

The traffic circle is prone to traffic jams on a normal day. On Tuesday evening, it left several streets downtown gridlocked, including Connecticut Avenue, Rock Creek Parkway, and Massachusetts Avenue.

© 2017 WUSA-TV