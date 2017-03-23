Delivery robots have arrived

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - It's kind of like a cross between a delivery boy and R2-D2. A fleet of Starship Delivery Robots have officially hit the streets of D.C., and it's creating a lot of double takes for those passing by.

On Thursday, WUSA9 went on a mock delivery with the robots to see how it all works. Our test dummy for the day was Adrian Stone, who works for Starship Technologies. Stone joined us at Ted's Bulletin, near the intersection of 14th Street and T Street.

"A Ted's tart," he said, with his face buried in his phone. "That sounds great."

Stone was using an app called Postmates, which uses both traditional delivery services, and as of recently these robots as well. Stone was joining us for the delivery, although he could have made the order from his couch. He set the destination as his office, some ten blocks away.

"Now we just wait and watch," he said.

A few moments later, the food was ready, and it was loaded into the robot. Since the delivery service is in the early stages, the robots are currently accompanied by a staff member, who loads the robots themselves. Eventually participating restaurants would load up the robots themselves.

"This will keep it safe and secure," said Nick Handrick, as he loaded the robot. "Until it gets to the customer. We close it back up. Now we're ready to be on our way."

After loading up, the robot started cruising down 14th Street at a max speed of four-miles-per-hour, a speed faster than the average pedestrian.

Currently, the robots are controlled by someone off-site, although the robots are able to move fully autonomously. Eventually, the off-site staff members will be there just to monitor the robots, in case they "need help." Handrick said they use GPS mapping, combined with multiple cameras to ensure the robots do not hit anything in it's way.

"The Robot uses nine cameras," he said. "As well as a number of ultra-sonic sensors, so what it essentially does is create a bubble of awareness around itself."

Along the way, the robot got a lot of stares from intrigued pedestrians. Handrick said they get questions constantly as they make their deliveries. Here were just a few from our short walk.

"If I order a pizza will it arrive hot," asked Pat Cariseo.

The answer is that it should arrive at the desired temperature, because the robot has an insulated bag on the interior, which keeps it as hot or cold as it should be.

"What do you do with all the stairs-steps," asked another pedestrian passing by.

Simply put, the robot doesn't do stairs, and so recipients will have to walk to the front door in order to let the robot in.

The delivery likely would have taken about ten minutes or less, but since we stopped for interviews along the way, it took approximately 20 minutes to arrive. When it reached the destination, Stone was sent a secret code to open it up.

"Lights turn green," he said. "And I can open up the robot. I can grab my delicious order."

