Delegate wants body cameras required for all federal police

WASHINGTON (AP) - A congressional delegate who wants to require federal police to wear body cameras has met with parents of a northern Virginia man fatally shot by U.S. Park Police.

District of Columbia Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat, met Thursday with James and Kelly Ghaisar (GAY-sarr).

Their son, 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar, was shot and killed by Park Police in November after a chase on the George Washington Parkway.

Earlier this month, Fairfax County Police released dashboard video taken by officers who backed up the pursuit.

The video shows the shooting and raised questions about whether police overreacted.

Norton says she'll introduce legislation requiring all uniformed federal officers to wear body cameras and have dashboard cameras in marked vehicles.

Norton praised the Ghaisars for seeking answers in their son's death.



