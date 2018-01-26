WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Beginning today, D.C. residents ages 14 to 24, and employers, may apply for the 2018 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP).
Applications can be made online at summerjobs.dc.gov, and will be accepted until Saturday, February 24, 2018.
In a statement today, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “The Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program gives young Washingtonians a unique opportunity to learn from other professionals, connect with mentors, and gain meaningful work experience – all while getting paid.”
The mayor’s office said MBSYEP is a locally-funded initiative that provides young people in DC with six weeks of enriching and constructive summer work experience through subsidized placements in the private and public sectors, via partnerships with hundreds of DC employers.
According to figures from the mayor’s office, nearly 11,500 young people participated in MBSYEP in 2017, working more than 1.3 million total hours.
The program is set to begin on Monday, June 25, 2018 and end on Friday, August 3, 2018.
