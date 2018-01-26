With AFP story by Rob LEVER: US-IT-Internet-phone-technology-teenagers A teenager looks at her smartphone outside the Natural History Museum in Washington on April 8, 2015. A Pew Research Center survey released found that 92 percent of US teens go online daily. The survey of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 found that 73 percent had a smartphone and 30 percent had at least a basic cellphone. AFP PHOTO/ NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Beginning today, D.C. residents ages 14 to 24, and employers, may apply for the 2018 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP).

Applications can be made online at summerjobs.dc.gov, and will be accepted until Saturday, February 24, 2018.

In a statement today, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “The Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program gives young Washingtonians a unique opportunity to learn from other professionals, connect with mentors, and gain meaningful work experience – all while getting paid.”

The mayor’s office said MBSYEP is a locally-funded initiative that provides young people in DC with six weeks of enriching and constructive summer work experience through subsidized placements in the private and public sectors, via partnerships with hundreds of DC employers.

According to figures from the mayor’s office, nearly 11,500 young people participated in MBSYEP in 2017, working more than 1.3 million total hours.

The program is set to begin on Monday, June 25, 2018 and end on Friday, August 3, 2018.

