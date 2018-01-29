School classroom in Japanese high school (Photo: maroke)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Dunbar's principal is the latest school administrator to face discipline after the graduation scandal.

According to the auditor's second report released Monday, grades and attendance were changed at 17 out of 19 high schools in order for students to graduate.

That means, 937 or 34 percent of the more than 2,700 graduates last year should have never received a diploma.

The biggest graduation violator was Luke C. Moore Alternative High School in Northeast at 87 percent. Mayor Muriel Bowser indicates there could be a shake up of administrators there as a result.

So while Chancellor Antwan Wilson, just shy of one year on the job, is trying to fix the mess he walked into the city council and the mayor has always had the final say on DC Public Schools.

"With Mayoral accountability and Council oversight, I think we have significantly advanced achievement in our public education," said the Mayor.

But WUSA9's Delia Gonçalves questioned her saying they only learned of the scandal after the media report. The Mayor replied, "Well, I think you heard if there are anomalies in our system, if there are violations of our policy we have to improve how that information gets right to the top so we can appropriately deal with it."

The Chancellor said moving forward DCPS will 1. revamp its policy and grading system. 2. meet with graduating senior to talk about expectations and 3. create a community task force and ombudsman to make sure there is accountability.

