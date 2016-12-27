DC yoga instructor mysteriously disappears

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - UPDATE: Tricia McCauley was found dead in her vehicle at midnight. Read the latest

-----

Family and friends are frantically searching for D.C. yoga instructor and actress Tricia McCauley who was last heard from Christmas day.

Police had been searching for McCauley's vehicle and released a photo of a man who might be driving it. According to a Facebook page called Find Tricia McCauley, police found the car shortly before midnight Monday.

An update quoting her brother, Brian McCauley, read "Police have found the car with the guy from the photo in it."

McCauley was supposed to have dinner with friends Christmas night. She was set to get on a flight Monday to visit family out west.

She did neither.

“She has literally disappeared at this point,” said Kate Debelack.



McCauley's family and friends, like Debelack, are desperate.



“This seems absolutely out of character. We don't know if anyone has seen her. We don't know if she's been harmed. We don't know if she's just off the grid,” said Debelack.



We're told the last time McCauley was heard from was on a phone call to one of her friends around 1:00 p.m. Christmas day.

Then, she posted to her Facebook page saying she was having Christmas dinner with friends.

“As far as we know everything seemed fine,” continued Debelack.

Police are investigating. They searched her apartment Monday night, but she was not there.

McCauley’s brother said her cell phone was found Monday evening near the 2600 block of 4th Street Northeast.

The 46-year-old has been in the District for nearly 30 years. A graduate of American University, her friends and family describe her as a beloved yoga teacher, an actor, and herbalist.

“She is one of the kindest and most gentle people that I know. So to think that someone could have harmed her is awful,” said Debelack. “In some ways no news is worse than bad news.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tricia McCauley, her vehicle, or the person who may be operating her vehicle is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.