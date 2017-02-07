D.C. students jam with musicians Yo-Yo Ma, Joshua Bell

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some students in D.C. got the opportunity to do something many musicians dream of—they performed with Yo-Yo Ma and Joshua Bell.
The world-renowned musicians stopped by Bunker Hill Elementary School in Northeast Tuesday to perform for and with the students, who play string instruments in the school's orchestra.
Yo-Yo Ma, who plays the cello, and Bell, who plays the violin, listened to the students perform and then jumped in to play with them.
Tuesday’s visit was part of a program called Turnaround Arts, in partnership with the Kennedy Center. It supports arts in D.C. Public Schools.
YO YO MA IS DANCING 💃🏼 @kencen @TurnaroundArts @wusa9 @YoYo_Ma pic.twitter.com/y4BEqA9YBh— Great Day Washington (@greatdaywash) February 7, 2017
That's a violin from the year 1713 !!! @wusa9 @JoshuaBellMusic @kencen @TurnaroundArts pic.twitter.com/nY08Gh6FuY— Great Day Washington (@greatdaywash) February 7, 2017
