D.C. students jam with musicians Yo-Yo Ma, Joshua Bell

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some students in D.C. got the opportunity to do something many musicians dream of—they performed with Yo-Yo Ma and Joshua Bell.

The world-renowned musicians stopped by Bunker Hill Elementary School in Northeast Tuesday to perform for and with the students, who play string instruments in the school's orchestra.

Yo-Yo Ma, who plays the cello, and Bell, who plays the violin, listened to the students perform and then jumped in to play with them.

Tuesday’s visit was part of a program called Turnaround Arts, in partnership with the Kennedy Center. It supports arts in D.C. Public Schools.

