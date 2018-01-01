DC Runners, WUSA9 put bone-chilling cold to the test

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The D.C. area rang in the New Year with dangerously cold temperatures.

Still, that didn’t stop dozens of runners from joining the D.C. Mayor for her 2018 Fit DC Fresh Start 5K! The event took place in Anacostia and in temperatures that neared the single-digits.

"She made me come out,” said one mother whose daughter quickly shouted, “we love to run!”

"Freezing,” said another runner whose friend clenched her arms, “… layered up. I have on like three layers. Best I could do, I don't think I'm prepared though!”

"You can't not think about,” said a parent talking about how much the temperature had dropped.

The runners still they made it out. Why?

Wet my shirt & left it outside. Five minutes later ... frozen. Be safe out there all. This cold is no joke. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Q4Wqyvjzcu — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) January 1, 2018

Multiple runners said the same, "It's about starting the New Year off right!”

In the bone-chilling cold this morning, at least they had a warm home to go to after.

Others don't, which is why D.C.’s Cold Emergency Plan is still in effect, at least until Tuesday. The city has seven night shelters open for women – nine for men. There's also one co-ed shelter.

Here’s the list:

Cold Emergency Alert Night Shelters for Women:

New Covenant Baptist Church: 1301 W Street, SE

Community of Christ Church: 3526 Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Sherwood Recreation Center: 640 10th Street, NE

King Greenleaf Recreation Center: 201 N Street, SW

Harriet Tubman Shelter: DC General Building 9, 1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE

Nativity Shelter: 6010 Georgia Avenue, NW

Patricia Handy Place for Women: 810 5 Street, NW

Cold Emergency Alert Night Shelters for Men:

Banneker Recreation Center: 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

Kennedy Recreation Center: 1401 7th Street, NW

Sacred Heart Church: 16th Street and Park Road, NW

Salvation Army: 3335 Sherman Avenue, NW

Community for Creative Non-Violence: 425 2nd Street, NW

Raymond Recreation Center: 3725 10th Street, NW

801 East Shelter: 801 Making Life Better Lane, SE

Adams Place Shelter: 2210 Adams Place, NE

New York Avenue Shelter: 1355-57 New York Avenue, NE

Co-Ed Cold Emergency Alert Night Shelters:

Emery Recreation Center: 5801 Georgia Avenue, NW

Metro Transit Police say if you see someone outside of a station or bus stop in need of shelter, you can text them at MyMTPD.

WUSA9 placed a wet button-down shirt outside to see how long it would take the freeze. The entire shirt froze in a little over one minute. When it comes to exposure and the extreme cold, authorities say frostbite can occur in 30 minutes.

Here’s a few other helpful emergency shelter links posted around the D.C.-area:

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

City of Alexandria

Prince William County

Fairfax County



Don’t forget about our furry friends! The D.C. Council passed Momma’s law this past year. It prohibits animals left outside longer than 15 minutes with temperatures below freezing. The law also defines adequate in temperatures below 40 degrees.

