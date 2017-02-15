DC restaurants to close for 'Day Without Immigrants'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A nationwide movement that started on social media is now poised to impact the restaurant industry in many major cities, including D.C.—at least for a day.

Several popular restaurants will shut down Thursday, Feb. 16 in support of the Day Without Immigrants to boycott President Donald Trump's stance on illegal immigration.

Celebrity chef Jose Andres is shutting down Oyamel and his four other restaurants Thursday. He said to expect more movements and closures to come.

“This is a message of unity, really. I do believe we're in a moment that we need inclusion more than ever,” Andres said.

The celebrity chef made the decision to close after a few hundred of his employees told him they weren’t coming to work Thursday. They asked for his support and got it.

“We are all one. We should not be fighting among each other, we should all be working together to keep moving the country forward,” he said.

Busboys and Poets also will shut its doors in solidarity. Owner Andy Shallal is closing all six of his locations.

“I'm very proud to be standing with my brother chef Andres. He's someone I've talked to and admire a lot and he's an immigrant, too. We're both immigrants, and we hire a lot of immigrants I think for us to sit on the sidelines is not an option,” Shallal explained.

All 18 Sweet Garden locations in D.C. will close as well. Many District restaurants that will stay open are still giving staffers the day to protest and will offer smaller menus as a result.

The Latin American Montessori Bilingual, or LAMB, public charter school will close Thursday. Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School has cancelled classes for PreKinder, Kinder, and 1st grade and there will be no before or after school programming for any grade.

Several city daycare centers will open later or operate with limited hours.

