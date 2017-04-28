DC restaurant responds to bathroom sign controversy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The sign was supposed to point people to the bathroom, but it left some customers feeling very uncomfortable.

The sign was posted at Proof in Chinatown and showed a male stick figure peaking over the bathroom stall at a woman.

Popville.com posted the picture on its website.

One person wrote, “jokes about sexual harassment/assault/rape aren’t acceptable because they normalize this type of behavior.”

The general manager at Proof said the sign had been up since the doors first opened 10 years ago and was always meant to be light hearted.

“Of course we took down the sign immediately because it was never our intent to offend or upset anybody with an inappropriate sign,” Morgan Fausett said. “We were of course very surprised to hear this.”

Still he understood why some people found the sign offensive.

"Especially in today's climate things are changing at a break neck pace," Fausett explained. “Times have definitely changed and you know a joke that was funny five years ago might not be funny today. That being said inappropriate is inappropriate.”

Proof is donating 20 percent of all wine sales on Sunday to two charities: National Organization for Women (NOW), which champions achieving and protecting the equal rights of all women and girls in all aspects of social, political, and economic life; and RAINN which combats sexual assault.

When the sign went down, something sentimental went up.

"This is a piece of art from Mark Kuller -- our late owner's collection. We wanted to keep a memento of him still in the restaurant," he said.

