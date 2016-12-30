DC restaurant clears the air after presidential mural controversy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The future of a Northwest, D.C. mural is causing controversy on social media.

The mural is located on the building that houses the Middle Eastern restaurant, Mama Ayesha’s. The mural has paintings of every U.S. president from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama.

A local District website, The Washingtonian, recently wrote an article about the mural. The website’s article said the mural would not have a painting of President-elect Donald Trump because the project was not in the restaurant’s budget.



However, many people online came to believe the real reason the mural would not include Trump was political.

Soon after the article was published, some Trump supporters wrote reviews on Yelp that they would never eat at Mama Ayesha’s again. The restaurant said it also received angry phone calls.



Some Trump detractors wrote on Twitter they were happy the President-elect would not be a part of the painting.



Amir Abu-El-Hawa’s family owns the restaurant. He said the restaurant’s decision is not a political one. Abu-El-Hawa also said the original article failed to mention the restaurant would paint Trump into the mural as soon as it had the funds necessary for such a project.



“Once the money is there, it will go up,” he said.



Abu-El-Hawa said the mural was painted around 2008. All of the presidents were painted at the same time. In 2015, it was vandalized. He said the restaurant had to pour a lot of funds into the restoration project.



“It's not cheap,” he said. “It takes a lot of man hours, a lot of time."



Abu-El-Hawa said his family is disappointed in the way the entire incident has been portrayed, but he added that he is not surprised by some of the angry reactions on the internet.



"It represents the political climate of the past year,” he said.