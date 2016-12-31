D.C. Region says goodbye to 2016

(Photo: WUSA9)

WASHINGTON, DC - Goodbye and good riddance. That's the message from many in the D.C. region, who believe 2016 has been a rough year.

"To me it was a terrible year," said Jaye Talus, visiting Southeast.

"Just a barrage of bad news over and over again," said Al Muie, of the District.

"In a word for 2016 - downfall," said Thomas Sheehan, of College Park.

Ricardo Fairfax lives in the district, and echoed these thoughts. He said 2016 will be remembered as the year of the dying celebrity.

"Prince," he said. "Debbie Reynolds. Her daughter, (Carrie Fisher). That's enough."

Not everyone was quite so negative. Kenyana Maria Dean, of Southeast said that it was a great year.

"Wonderful," she said. "Joyful. I had a new baby. And I'm pretty much happy."

Cameron Reed, of Silver Spring, said that it was also a major year in the world of sports. This was most notable in both Cleveland and Chicago.

"The Cubs also had an amazing run," he said. "Of breaking the curse. So it was a great year for sports."

Then there's the elephant in the room. You can't talk about 2016, without bringing up the election.

"All of the differing opinions," said Gabrielle Carrington, of Alexandria. "That different friends had. But that we all seemed to, even if we disagreed come together, and still remain friends. And I think that bodes well for our country."

What did you think of 2016? Send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter!