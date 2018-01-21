DC Police seek suspects in armed robbery of SE establishment

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC Police are on the lookout for three suspects who robbed a business in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast on Saturday, January 20.

Police said the three suspects entered the establishment at around 11:38 pm.

Once inside, police said one suspect wielding a handgun assaulted an employee.

The suspects fled the scene with money from the cash register, but were captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.

