DC police seek suspect in NW assault with a dangerous weapon

WUSA 4:51 PM. EST January 10, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help in identifying and finding a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon incident that occurred in the 1200 block of 10th Street, Northwest, on Wednesday, January 10.

Police said the victim encountered the suspect at that location at approximately 7:45 am.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and then fled on foot.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera as he fled the scene.

Police ask that anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident call (202) 727-9099 or text the department's text tip line at 50411.  

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. 

