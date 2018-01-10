DC police seek suspect in NW assault with a dangerous weapon

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help in identifying and finding a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon incident that occurred in the 1200 block of 10th Street, Northwest, on Wednesday, January 10.

Police said the victim encountered the suspect at that location at approximately 7:45 am.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and then fled on foot.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera as he fled the scene.



Police ask that anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident call (202) 727-9099 or text the department's text tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

