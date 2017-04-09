D.C. Police search for man who hit two officers

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Police are searching for a man who hit two Metropolitan Police Department officers Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blaine Street in Northeast D.C.

Police said no injuries were reported but the suspect is still on the run.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing camouflage pants and a black shirt.

Suspect still at large after striking 2 MPD officers in 3900 b/o Blaine, NE. No injuries reported. LOF b/m wearing camopants and blkshrt

— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 9, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

© 2017 WUSA-TV