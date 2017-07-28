WUSA
DC police respond to officer allegedly wearing racist t-shirt

WUSA 5:27 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The DC police department and Chief Peter Newsham are responding to a racist t-shirt, apparently worn by one of their officers.

There is a petition on Facebook that is seeking to have the officer wearing the shirt fired.

The officer is seen wearing a t-shirt where the 'o' in the word 'power shift' is replaced by a sun cross, which is a white supremacist symbol. The grim reaper can also be seen. 

Chief Newsham and DC police responded on Twitter saying that the officer was allegedly wearing the shirt while on duty.

They call the t-shirt disturbing, disgraceful, and not representative of the department's values. The officer has been placed in quote -- non-contact status pending the outcome of an investigation.

