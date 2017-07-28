DC police respond to officer allegedly wearing racist t-shirt

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The DC police department and Chief Peter Newsham are responding to a racist t-shirt, apparently worn by one of their officers.

There is a petition on Facebook that is seeking to have the officer wearing the shirt fired.

The officer is seen wearing a t-shirt where the 'o' in the word 'power shift' is replaced by a sun cross, which is a white supremacist symbol. The grim reaper can also be seen.

Chief Newsham and DC police responded on Twitter saying that the officer was allegedly wearing the shirt while on duty.

They call the t-shirt disturbing, disgraceful, and not representative of the department's values. The officer has been placed in quote -- non-contact status pending the outcome of an investigation.

Statement abt officer's offensive shirt: We take seriously any incidents that may undermine the confidence the community has in our members. pic.twitter.com/ZsnEqUl46w — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 28, 2017

